Buhari orders security agents to fish out suspected attackers of Ebonyi communities | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agents to fish out the perpetrators of Monday night’s dastardly attack on three communities in Íshíelu local government area of Ebonyi State.

The affected communities are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu.

The President, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, sympathised with the families and friends of people that lost their lives in the attack.

He also expressed concern at the attack on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, in Anambra State.

Gunmen had during the week attacked the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra at his hometown in Isuofia, Aguata local government area of the state.

Three police orderlies attached to the ex-CBN governor were also killed in the attack.

President Buhari insisted that perpetrators of the “heinous attacks” would not be spared.

He reassured Nigerians that ongoing efforts which had led to the record recovery of illegal weapons and arrests of a large number of arms suppliers would be intensified.

The President said: “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on an outstanding Nigerian, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

“Our prayers are with him and the families of the security operatives who lost their lives trying to defend innocent citizens assembled for a peaceful meeting.

“We will continue to empower the police and the armed forces in their brave struggle against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.”

