Buhari orders security agents to fish out suspected killers of ex-gov Suswam’s brother | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the security agents to fish out and prosecute the suspected killers of Chief Terkula Suswam, elder brother of a former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this after he sent a condolence message to the ex-governor over the death of his brother.

Unknown gunmen had on Tuesday night killed the older Suswam and his aide opposite his house in Makurdi, the state capital.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with government and people of Benue State over the death of Chief Terkula Suswam, praying that the Almighty God will comfort his family and all loved ones.

“President Buhari condoles with the former Governor of Benue State, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, who is the deceased’s younger brother, and all friends and associates of the renowned community leader, whose impact on media and education in the state remain commendable.

“The President believes that the circumstances surrounding the violent and untimely death of Chief Terkula Suswam and his aide, Mr. Solomon, must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book.

“He prays that God will receive the souls of the departed.”

