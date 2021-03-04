 Buhari orders security agents to fish out suspected killers of ex-gov Suswam’s brother | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Buhari orders security agents to fish out suspected killers of ex-gov Suswam’s brother

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered the security agents to fish out and prosecute the suspected killers of Chief Terkula Suswam, elder brother of a former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this after he sent a condolence message to the ex-governor over the death of his brother.

Unknown gunmen had on Tuesday night killed the older Suswam and his aide opposite his house in Makurdi, the state capital.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari commiserates with government and people of Benue State over the death of Chief Terkula Suswam, praying that the Almighty God will comfort his family and all loved ones.

READ ALSO: Ex-gov Suswam’s brother reportedly killed by unknown gunmen

“President Buhari condoles with the former Governor of Benue State, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, who is the deceased’s younger brother, and all friends and associates of the renowned community leader, whose impact on media and education in the state remain commendable.

“The President believes that the circumstances surrounding the violent and untimely death of Chief Terkula Suswam and his aide, Mr. Solomon, must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book.

“He prays that God will receive the souls of the departed.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Sports5 hours ago

Aruna reaches quarter-finals at WTT, to face Chinese Taipei’s Yun-Ju Lin

Nigerian table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has continued his excellent run at the ongoing World Table Tennis Tournament (WTT) Contender...
Mohamed salah and Jurgen klopp Mohamed salah and Jurgen klopp
Sports9 hours ago

Liverpool to host Leipzig in Puskas Arena in Budapest, not Anfield

Premier League club, Liverpool will not host RB Leipzig at Anfield in the home leg of their Champions League last-16...
Sports24 hours ago

Barcelona reach final after incredible Copa del Rey comeback against Sevilla

Barcelona have zoomed into the final of the Copa del Rey after completing an incredible comeback against Sevilla in their...
Sports1 day ago

Iheanacho goal set up by Ndidi earns Leicester draw; Man Utd vs Palace goalless

A goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was all that Leicester needed to earn a point from their away game against Burnley...
Odion Ighalo with Super Eagles vs Seychelles Odion Ighalo with Super Eagles vs Seychelles
Sports1 day ago

Rohr approaches Ighalo to return to Super Eagles, striker to make decision ‘soon’

Odion Ighalo has confirmed that he was approached by Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr to come out of his retirement...

Latest Tech News

Latest8 hours ago

Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Tech1 day ago

Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform

American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Tech1 day ago

Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Latest2 days ago

Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...
Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same Twitter ban on political adverts prompts calls for Facebook to do same
Latest2 days ago

Twitter introduces “strike system” to permanently ban users who spread COVID-19 misinformation

In order to check the spread of fake information about Covid-19 vaccines, Twitter says it will permanently ban anyuser running...
Latest3 days ago

Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.