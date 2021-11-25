Buhari orders security agents to intensify patrol on Abuja-Kaduna highway

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered security agencies to intensify surveillance and patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The President’s directive was in response to the increasing attacks by bandits on travelers along the busy highway linking Kaduna to the nation’s capital.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the National Security Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the Federal Government was happy with the smooth conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra.

Aregbesola said: “The President has directed the police and other security agencies to intensify surveillance, patrol, and pursuit of criminals. it’s not only about Abuja-Kaduna, but throughout the country.

“Yes, Abuja-Kaduna belt was discussed specifically, but we appreciate the fact that we are in the season of festivity. So, all agencies are committed to providing security for Nigeria and the maintenance of law and order.

READ ALSO: Passengers stranded as protesters block Abuja-Kaduna highway

“They have been ordered to improve their activities, intensify surveillance and minimise, if not eliminate, any threat to law and order anywhere in Nigeria.

The President has given specific orders to all security agencies to ensure surveillance of all trouble spots in the country. Nigerians should expect to see an improved response to all those challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria in whatever form.

“The council today took a firm decision on what to be done and I can assure Nigerians that with the charge from the President and the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces today, there will be an improved response to all forms of criminality in any part of Nigeria.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies, intelligence organisations, must not rest on their oars, as we are making progress in our effort to eliminate insurgency, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, and all the other criminalities because Nigerians deserve to live in peace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now