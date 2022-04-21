Buhari orders security agents to rescue all kidnapped persons in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered security agencies to immediately rescue all the people held hostage by kidnappers and terrorists across the country.

The President gave the directive at the National Security Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (retd), who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting, said the President expressed sadness over the persistent deadly activities of bandits, terrorists and kidnappers in the country.

He said: “The President spoke about his sadness in respect of recent security challenges and developments we have had in the country, in particular the incident in which several Nigerians lost their lives with many more taken into captivity by criminals and bandits.

“Not just those that were captured during the last Kaduna –bound train incident but those that have been in captivity in other parts of the country.

“The President has directed all the operational and intelligence elements to rescue all of these innocent people immediately and unhurt. This is the basis in which other issues were discussed.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) all briefed the President on occurrences in their respective organisations.”

The NSA said he made recommendations on how best to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Monguno added: “I submitted a memo to the Council and my recommendations are being looked into by the President.

“My recommendations are wide-ranging and they touch on all aspects of security, starting with the level of security of our land borders as well as within the country itself.”

