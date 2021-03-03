Buhari orders security agents to shoot anyone in possession of AK-47 rifle, others | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the military and other security agents to shot any individual found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and other sophisticated weapons.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, stated this in a chat with the Hausa Service of British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday night.

President Buhari, according to Shehu, was determined to address the country’s security challenges.

He added that the Federal Government’s decision to declare a “no-fly zone” in Zamfara was informed by reports that bandits get the supply of firearms through their conspirators who deliver arms through helicopters.

The federal government had on Tuesday imposed a flight ban on Zamfara in a bid to check activities of criminals in the state.

The government took the decision following the abduction of over 300 students at a college in the state.

The presidential aide said: “President Buhari has ordered security forces to go into the bushes and shoot whoever they see with sophisticated weapons like AK-47.

“He (Buhari) ordered that whoever is seen with terrible weapons at all should be shot immediately.”

