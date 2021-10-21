Buhari orders security agents to take charge in Anambra ahead of guber election

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to dominate and beef up security in Anambra State ahead of the state’s governorship election slated for November 6.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Security Council meeting presided over by the President in Abuja.

He said the meeting deliberated on the election and arrived at a definite conclusion on how to ensure a credible exercise in the state.

Dingyadi stressed that massive deployment of security personnel would help build voters’ confidence, and flush out criminals from the state.

When asked if the deployment of troops will scare away voters, the minister replied: “No, no, no, the intention is to give people confidence that they are well protected from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). People are not coming out because of the threats by IPOB.

“And as long as we try to dominate the area, IPOB will have no place to manoeuvre and they will take charge of the place to ensure that there is peace and tranquillity in the area to allow for free and fair elections in the state.”

