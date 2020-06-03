Buhari orders security for telecom infrastructures, wants industry to reduce price of data in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has instructed the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and other security agencies to ensure telecom infrastructures in the country were protected.

He also urged telecom firms to reciprocate the gesture by reducing the price of data in Nigeria.

He gave the order following a request made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

Other security agencies asked to guide against vandalism of critical telecom infrastructure are the Department of State Security (DSS), the Nigerian Police and the Civil Defence Corps.

This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday by the minister’s media aide, Uwa Suleiman.

“The minister is delighted to inform stakeholders in the telecommunications industry that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved and also directed that necessary physical protective measures be emplaced to safeguard telecommunications infrastructure deployed across the country.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Security Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been notified of Mr President’s directive.

“We are also working towards the reinforcement of these directives through appropriate regulatory instruments.

“Dr Pantami specially appreciates the security institutions, and commends the commitment they have demonstrated in securing these infrastructures.

“The implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) and the implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, both unveiled by Mr. President, have repositioned the ICT sector.

“This is evident by the recent ‘Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product Report’ released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which showed that the ICT sector contributed an unprecedented 14.07per cent to the total real GDP in the first quarter of 2020,” the statement read.

According to the minister, “telecoms industry depends on many infrastructure and play a critical role in the smooth delivery of telecoms services.

“These are part of Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) because of the important role they play, in ensuring security and in the delivery of other essential services.”

The minister said that the Buhari administration identified telecoms infrastructure as critical national infrastructure and needed to be protected from vandalism and theft.

He added, “COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive migration to digital platforms and has increased the level of importance of Critical National Infrastructure to the sustenance of our economy and the security of the nation.”

The minister said the approval by President Buhari would address the challenges of vandalism of critical national infrastructures in the country.

“It will also go a long way in supporting the implementation of the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025).

“The Federal Government strongly urges the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to ensure that they further reduce the price of data and calls for citizens,” he said.

