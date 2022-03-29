News
Buhari orders security surveillance across Nigeria after attack on passenger train
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday ordered an immediate security surveillance of every part of Nigeria in a bid to check the worsening insecurity in the country.
He gave the directive during a meeting with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The President summoned the military chiefs over Monday night’s bombing of an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train and last weekend’s attack on the Kaduna International Airport by armed bandits.
An unspecified number of people were reportedly killed after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in one of the train’s coaches went off and forced the train to derail a few minutes into the trip.
The President also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation to fix the affected rail tracks and resume work immediately.
Buhari, who described the incident as a matter of grave concern, said that he was pained by the bombing of the train.
TRAIN ATTACK: Buhari summons service chiefs over worsening insecurity
He said: “Like most Nigerians, I’m deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries.
“The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured.”
He charged the law service chiefs to bring back all the kidnapped passengers and ensure that the terrorists are arrested and punished accordingly.
