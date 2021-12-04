Buhari orders TETFund to raise research fund to N8bn

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday directed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to increase research funds under the National Research Fund (NRF) scheme to N8billion.

Buhari, who gave the directive at the 33rd convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), also urged universities across the country to add training and vocations required to solve societal challenges to school curricula.

Represented at the event by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the President said the addition of vocational studies to the curricula would greatly improve the quality of graduates produced by the nation’s varsities.

He said: “Our universities parade finest and smartest scholars who can change the narrative and place our country on the front burner of innovators in the global arena. I encourage our scholars to collaborate with research institutes in the country for effective research output.”

