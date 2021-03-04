Buhari, Osinbajo to publicly receive covid-19 vaccine Saturday | Ripples Nigeria

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and other strategic leaders, would receive the covid-19 vaccine publicly on Saturday March 6.

The NPHCDA stated that the commencement of the nationwide COVID-19 campaign is scheduled for Friday.

This was disclosed by the NPHCDA CEO, Faisal Shuaib during a press conference on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign held on Thursday, March 4, at the State House, Abuja.

“The launch of National vaccination campaign will take place at the National Hospital, Abuja, Fri March 5, 2021, with frontline health workers.

“On Saturday the plan is to Vaccinate Mr. President & the VP and strategic leaders, to demonstrate vaccine safety to the public,” Shuaib stated.

Also, the NPHCDA reiterated the importance of storage facilities on the part of the state government, stating that “they have to demonstrate they have taken steps to ensure proper storage and security.”

Regarding the TEACH vaccination strategy, Shuaib explained, “Our TEACH vaccination strategy is a home-grown system that is a hybrid of the routinized system you see in more developed countries, and Nigeria’s own local context and experiences gained from decades of vaccination.”

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the TEACH Strategy entails:

T – Traditional Vaccination Campaign Approach

E – Electronic Self-Registration by Eligible Nigerians

A – Assisted Electronic Registration

C – Concomitant Registration & Vaccination

H – House-to-House Electronic Registration

