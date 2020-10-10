Buhari, Osinbajo’s daughters join #ENDSARS campaign

Zahra Buhari-Indimi, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday joined the ongoing protest against police harassment, brutality, and extrajudicial killings in the country.

She posted a photo of clenched fists on her Instagram page with the words, #EndPoliceBrutality.

The Vice-President’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo, shared the photo on her Instagram page with the caption, “Police Brutality Must End Now… #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS.”

The protests against the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) high-handedness had gathered momentum in the last few days with several prominent Nigerians calling for the reform and outright scrapping of the unit.

