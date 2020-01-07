Buhari overrules minister, reverses suspension of REA MD, Mrs Ogunbiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the suspension of the Managing Director of Rural Electricity Agency (REA), Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi be reversed.

The Minister of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman had in a statement issued on December 31, 2019 by Aaron Artimas, his Special Assistant, suspended Ogunbiyi indefinitely, and directed an immediate investigation into alleged infractions by the MD of the agency.

However, in a tweet on its verified handle- @NigeriaGov, on Tuesday, the Federal Government said it was reversing the suspension.

The tweet read, “President @MBuhari has directed that the suspension of Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of @realREANigeria, be reversed.

“Her resignation effective 31 December 2019 has been accepted to enable her take up her new @UN appointment.

