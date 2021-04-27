Buhari overwhelmed by Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, needs help – Saraki | Ripples Nigeria

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has been overwhelmed by the country’s worsening insecurity.

Saraki, who stated this in a statement, said the President and his government need help and must seek such immediately.

The ex-Senate President was reacting to the recent violence in many parts of the country including the abduction and subsequent killing of five students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, and the killing of security agents in Rivers among others.

He said the situation “cannot continue and becomes Nigeria’s new normal.”

Saraki renewed his call for President Buhari to convene a meeting of former Nigerian leaders, serving and former chief justices, current and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, heads of security agencies and traditional rulers among others to help find solutions to the nation’s current challenges.

He said: “It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress government need help. They have been overwhelmed by the situation and they sure need assistance from all. Thus, I urge Mr. President to seek help wherever it can be given. This matter has gone beyond what the government can handle alone. The President should know that calling for help in our present situation is not a sign of weakness.

“The meeting of former Nigerian leaders, service and former Chief Justices, current and former principal officers of National Assembly among others must hold expeditiously and must be followed by immediate actions. I know there are many people who believe that the fact that this suggestion is coming from a source outside government is a good reason for the President to ignore it. I think the attitude this time around must be different. This is definitely not a time for partisanship or for people to play politics with the lives of the citizenry and the future of the country.”

The former Kwara State governor urged the National Assembly to be more assertive in finding solutions to the country’s insecurity.

Saraki added: “Even those of us in the opposition party recognise the fact we can only exist if we continue to have a country. Thus, we are willing to cooperate with the government in finding solutions to this problem. Our former leaders, I am sure, are ready, willing, and able to assist the government with their wealth of experience.

“However, all these actors will not jump into the arena without the government facilitating their intervention. The government needs to call on them before this problem consumes all of us.”

