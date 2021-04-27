Buhari overwhelmed by Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, needs help – Saraki | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari overwhelmed by Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, needs help – Saraki
The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has been overwhelmed by the country’s worsening insecurity.
Saraki, who stated this in a statement, said the President and his government need help and must seek such immediately.
The ex-Senate President was reacting to the recent violence in many parts of the country including the abduction and subsequent killing of five students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, and the killing of security agents in Rivers among others.
He said the situation “cannot continue and becomes Nigeria’s new normal.”
Saraki renewed his call for President Buhari to convene a meeting of former Nigerian leaders, serving and former chief justices, current and former presiding officers of the National Assembly, heads of security agencies and traditional rulers among others to help find solutions to the nation’s current challenges.
He said: “It is obvious that President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress government need help. They have been overwhelmed by the situation and they sure need assistance from all. Thus, I urge Mr. President to seek help wherever it can be given. This matter has gone beyond what the government can handle alone. The President should know that calling for help in our present situation is not a sign of weakness.
READ ALSO: Saraki profers solutions to constant kidnapping, banditry
“The meeting of former Nigerian leaders, service and former Chief Justices, current and former principal officers of National Assembly among others must hold expeditiously and must be followed by immediate actions. I know there are many people who believe that the fact that this suggestion is coming from a source outside government is a good reason for the President to ignore it. I think the attitude this time around must be different. This is definitely not a time for partisanship or for people to play politics with the lives of the citizenry and the future of the country.”
The former Kwara State governor urged the National Assembly to be more assertive in finding solutions to the country’s insecurity.
Saraki added: “Even those of us in the opposition party recognise the fact we can only exist if we continue to have a country. Thus, we are willing to cooperate with the government in finding solutions to this problem. Our former leaders, I am sure, are ready, willing, and able to assist the government with their wealth of experience.
“However, all these actors will not jump into the arena without the government facilitating their intervention. The government needs to call on them before this problem consumes all of us.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in...
Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban
The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...