Latest Politics

Buhari phones Jonathan over attack on his Otuoke home

December 24, 2019
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathized with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the gun attack on his Otuoke home in Bayelsa State.

Gunmen, who reportedly gunmen came in five engine boats at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, attacked the country home of the former president.

Although Jonathan was not in Otuoke at the time of the attack, one of the soldiers guarding the building was shot dead by the hoodlums while another security operative was seriously injured in the attack.

President Buhari, in a telephone conversation with Jonathan, described the incident as “tragic and unfortunate.”

READ ALSO: Soldier killed, as gunmen attack Goodluck Jonathan’s Bayelsa home

A State House statement by Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, said Buhari was saddened by the incident.

The Presidency stated further, “While commending the soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack, the President condoled with family members as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

“President Buhari assured that the protection of the life of the former leader and all citizens of the country will continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!