Buhari picks Gbajabiamila to lead Nigerian govt’s delegation to AFCON

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday picked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as the Leader of the Federal Government delegation to the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The continent’s premier soccer tournament will begin in the Central African nation on Sunday.

Also on the delegation are Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Chairman of the Senate Committees on Sports, Obinna Ogba, and his House of Representatives counterpart, Olumide Osoba.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, and Agriculture, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, are also on the delegation.

READ ALSO: Eguavoen reveals what transpired between NFF and Watford over Dennis invitation for AFCON

The Ministers of State for Finance, Prince Clem Agba, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, and a representative of the Department of State Security (DSS) complete the 13-man list.

Members of the delegation are expected to arrive in Cameroon on Sunday ahead of Super Eagles’ first game against seven-time champions, Egypt, on January 11.

Other teams in Nigeria’s group are Guinea Bissau and Sudan.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now