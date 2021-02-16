Politics
Buhari pledges massive investments in Lagos to ensure megacity status
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that Federal Government will support more massive investments in Lagos State to boost its economic potential as one of the world’s fastest-growing megacities.
Buhari made this pledge on Tuesday, February 16, via a video goodwill message to the Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, themed ‘‘For a Greater Lagos: Setting the Tone for the Next Decade.’’
According to the president, his administration recognises Lagos as central to the economic fortunes of Nigeria and has in the last few years demonstrated commitment towards unleashing its full socio-economic potential.
”One of the significant ways in which our support has manifested to Lagos State is in the special federal funding that we approved in 2020 in acknowledgement of the State being an epicentre of the Coronavirus pandemic.
”The challenges of Lagos must therefore be very clearly seen as part of the challenges of Nigeria, and the Federal Government will support Lagos to overcome its challenges and to thrive socially and economically.
”The Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) is investing in the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, while the Apapa-Oshodi-Oworonshoki Expressway is a flagship project of our Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, also known as Executive Order 7 of 2019.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s economic advisory team member counsels CBN on ways to reduce rising inflation
”It was also this administration which granted approval to the Lagos State Government to rebuild the International Airport Road, a major road that links the busiest airport in Sub-Saharan Africa to the continent’s fifth-largest economy.
”The Federal Government is today completing the Standard Gauge Railway Line that will link Lagos to Ibadan in the first instance, and from there connect to Abuja and Kano, and bring ease and efficiency to what is Nigeria’s busiest transportation corridor.
”Just last month, this new Rail Line achieved a milestone extension into the Port Complex in Apapa, setting the stage for a long-overdue decongestion in that area,” he said.
On the investment plan to revamp the National Theatre, the president told the 8th Economic Summit that his government had granted approval for the temporary transfer of the iconic federal asset on the Lagos landscape, to the Bankers Committee.
He said the committee would invest in upgrading the National Theatre and developing it into a world-class creative hub.
Buhari expressed confidence that enterprising young people in Lagos would be the biggest beneficiaries of the National Theatre when fully upgraded into a world-class hub.
”Speaking of young people, we are aware of just how central they are to the Lagos economy, and to Nigeria as a whole.
”In the creative arts, culture and technology sectors, we are determined to continue to open up opportunities by which they can achieve their dreams and aspirations; as well as thrive in a safe, secure and increasingly prosperous country,” he said.
Buhari also commended the Lagos State Government for its partnership and collaboration with the Federal Government on the human development programmes, while the importance of understanding between national and subnational governments.
”Let me also acknowledge and salute the fact that we have a forward-looking administration in Lagos that is focused on infrastructure and improving the ease of doing business and the overall quality of life of Lagosians.
”The theme of this year’s Lagos Economic Summit invites us all to share our aspirations for a Megacity that boldly occupies its place in the global standing of Megacities.
”A Lagos that can keep up with its growing population in terms of housing, education, healthcare, security and jobs. A Lagos that is innovative and productive, and that ensures that its economic prosperity leaves no one behind,” he said.
Politics
Nigerian govt to install CCTVs on highways to curb kidnappings, banditry
The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi has stated that the Federal Government has commenced the process of installing Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras on all major highways across the country to curb the rising cases of kidnapping.
Dingyadi made this disclosure during a guest appearance on Channels Television breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday.
According to the minister, President Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval for the project and the Federal Government has entered into an agreement with NPS Technology Company to re-fix the abandoned CCTV project.
“We are moving forward, like you are aware, the 470million CCTV project that has been abandoned. Mr President has now given us the go-ahead to resuscitate the project and we have already entered into a concession agreement with NPS technologies. They are there trying to re-fix the entire system to resuscitate it.
READ ALSO: Minister of Police backs AGF Malami, reveals why Amotekun may be unconstitutional
“By the time this system is put in place, we will have a lot of technology to manage this crisis – particularly this issue of kidnapping. We will go a long to ensure that we reduce the number of kidnappings in this country,” the Minister said.
In response to a question about the widespread availability of CCTVs, the Minister said, “The CCTV is going to be on all the major highways in all the states of the Federation, it is everywhere in this country.”
Dingyadi said the company in charge of the CCTV project is already purchasing the needed equipment for the project.
Speaking concerning the challenges, he said they are aware of the challenges involved in achieving the projects and they are tackling them headlong
“That is what we are doing now, we are facing the challenges, we are trying to resuscitate it. This company is already going into action to ensure that they purchase the needed equipment”.
He added that the project will be accomplished based on public and private partnerships.
Politics
Former Ogun gov, Gbenga Daniel, dumps PDP for APC
Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State and the campaign manager for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
In a message to his supporters and former party members, Daniel apologized for the short notice, claiming that his decision to leave the PDP to the APC was for the good of the state and his support for Governor Dapo Abiodun.
Daniel, who is expected to pick up the membership card of APC before the registration of new members closes today, said he took the ‘speedy curve’ with the request of the national caretaker Chairman of APC, Mai Mala Buni, to visit him alongside three APC governors.
“I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news goes viral,” he said in the statement.
READ ALSO:Barely 24hrs after dumping PDP, Gbenga Daniel set to lead loyalists to APC
“Dear Friends & Colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which, as you might have suspected, started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.
“I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board. However, in the last 48 hours, things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairman’s request to visit me at Asoludero with about three governors.
“While planning for the visit, Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me later today with another set of Governors. It therefore means that I have finally been ‘captured’.
“I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news go viral. Thanks for your understanding.”
A source close to Daniel who confirmed the move, said the former governor will meet with Buni on Wednesday.
Expected to be part of the meeting are Governors Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.
Politics
Screening of EFCC Chairman will be transparent — Lawan
Following the nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, the Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the screening of the nominee will be a transparent process.
Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had appointed Bawa as the EFCC Chairman.
However, it was subjected to the confirmation of the National House of Assembly.
READ ALSO: Bills to stop President from appointing EFCC chairman passes second reading
“The screening of the EFCC chairman designate will be done in plenary as is our tradition here,” the senate president said.
In the letter, the president based his request for confirmation on paragraph 2(3) of part1, CAP E1 of EFCC act 2004.
The nominee, who is 40 years old, is currently the Lagos zonal head of the anti-graft agency.
