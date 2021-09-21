Politics
Buhari pledges Nigeria’s support for Burundi
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday promised Nigeria’s support to Burundi as part of deliberate efforts at promoting peace and development in the Southern African country.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the promise when he met with his Burundian counterpart, Evariste Ndayishimiye, in New York, the United States.
The meeting was held on the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly holding in New York.
Buhari said: “We will be proactive and give support to the best of our abilities.”
The Burundian President assured that his country was out of conflict, saying “there is now peace and reconciliation and we have vast opportunities to exploit.”
He said Burundi was looking for support of friendly nations in the areas of oil supply, agriculture, mines, and several others.
