Politics
Buhari pledges to ensure Cameroon’s unity amid secessionist agitations
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to ensure the continued unity of Cameroon by offering the best support over its indivisibility.
Buhari made this call on Tuesday via a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his media aide.
Adesina said the President stated this when he received Mr Felix Mbayu, a Special Envoy from President Paul Biya of Cameroon in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.
According to Buhari, Nigeria and Cameroon share historical ties and common borders, which make it imperative for the two countries to look out for each other’s well-being.
He said: “That was why when I first came to office in 2015, I immediately visited all our neighbours because we are very clear about the value of good neighbourliness.
READ ALSO: FIFA, CAF Presidents among dignitaries expected at Aisha Buhari Cup
“You will have problems if your neighbours are not cultivated. And our relationship with Cameroon had been very clear since when I was serving in the military.
“The country offered us needed support during our Civil War.’’
The president maintained that Nigeria was acutely aware of the separatist agitation by the Ambazonian movement.
He said it was in the interest of Nigeria “to ensure that Cameroon is stable, and we will be steadfast in our support for you.”
Mbayu, who is also Minister Delegate in Charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, said President Biya was happy with the role Nigeria was playing in Africa.
According to him, Nigeria and Cameroun share not just borders and historical ties, but also common challenges.
“These challenges border on security specially, and it is incumbent on us both to find common solutions,” he added.
