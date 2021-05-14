Buhari pledges to ensure Chad Republic transits smoothly into new government | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari pledges to ensure Chad Republic transits smoothly into new government
President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to ensure a smooth transition of government in Chad Republic in order to ensure stability and a return to constitutional order.
The President stated this on Friday at State House, Abuja, while hosting Lt. Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby Itno, the President, Transitional Military Council of Chad.
“We are bound together by culture and geography, and we will help in all ways we can,” President Buhari said.
“Nigerians know and appreciate the role Chad played in helping us to combat terrorism, and we will continue the collaboration.”
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Marshal Idris Deby Itno, President of the country had died in battle in April 2020, while leading troops to confront insurgents, who had come in through Libya.
The country set up the transitional council, headed by the son of the deceased, and a return to democratic order is expected in 18 months.
According to Buhari, the late Marshal Itno “was a personal friend, and a friend of Nigeria and Chad has been very steadfast in defending Nigeria,” so the country should not hesitate to ask for help in areas it deemed necessary.
President Buhari said Nigeria would help strengthen the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) and the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF).
“We will also help you to ensure a smooth transition in 18 months, as you have promised your people.”
READ ALSO: Chadian Army claims operation against rebels is over
Lt. Gen. Itno thanked Nigeria for the solidarity shown after the passage of the former President.
He recommitted to democratic, free, fair polls in 18 months, telling President Buhari: “You were very close to Marshal Itno. I’m here to reaffirm that relationship, and for you to support our transition.
“We rely on our brother country Nigeria, as we have shared history, culture, and geography. We are ready to be guided by you in our journey to constitutional rule.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
