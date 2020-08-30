Buhari pledges world-class infrastructure for Lagos, Kano, Abuja airports

President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday promised that his administration would deliver world-class airport infrastructure to the Lagos, Abuja and Kano international airports to improve socio-economic development in the country.

He stated this during the official reopening of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The president, who was represented at the event by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said he would not renege on his efforts to upgrade the Enugu airport to international standard.

He said the airport, which was closed down a year ago due to poor flight operations, was now ready for international flight operations.

The president said he was also ready to upgrade infrastructure facilities in other international airports in the country to a world-class standard.

He said: “We are proud to say that the completion we are witnessing today is indeed one of my testimonies to ensure that all our international airports are upgraded to world-class infrastructure.

“You may recall that the Enugu Airport runway, which is vital to the development of South-East economy was closed a year ago because it was in a bad condition which raised serious safety concern.

“It was on this basis that I made it mandatory that N10 billion should be released for the rehabilitation of the Enugu Airport.

“The N10 billion was expended on the taxiway, perimeter fencing, pilot lounge, car park, the terminal entrance, the linkway and the radio equipment for the night operation at the airport and many more.”

Buhari said his administration would soon deliver the completion of the cargo and international terminals at the airport.

In his remarks, the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, commended the president for the reopening of the airport.

