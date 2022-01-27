Buhari postpones planned visit to Zamfara

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his earlier visit to Zamfara State planned for today (Thursday).

The governor, Bello Mattawale who made this known gave bad weather as the reason for cancellation of the president’s trip to the state.

Zamfara has been a hotbed of Boko Haram terrorists and bandits’s activities over the last few years. The governor himself had escaped being killed on more than one occasion when his convoy was attacked by the criminals.

More to come…

