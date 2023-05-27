Buhari preaches unity, inclusion at Tinubu’s inauguration lecture

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday urged Nigerians to embrace unity and inclusiveness in order to accelerate the country’s development.

Buhari, who made the call at the presidential inauguration lecture delivered by former Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, said Nigerians have recognised the challenges and divisions that have tested the nation’s fabric in the last few years.

He said: “We have confronted the persistence of corruption and the imperative to empower all citizens.

“But more importantly, we have witnessed the transformative power of democracy and the immense potential it holds for our great nation.”

He stressed that the lecture had also proven that democracy was not merely a system of governance but a way of life.

The president noted that the task of nation-building was a collective one that transcends political affiliations and personal interests.

Buhari added: “It requires active participation, inclusivity, and relentless pursuit of truth and fairness.

“We have understood that true democracy thrives when the voices of all citizens are heard and represented regardless of their background or social status.

“The underlying philosophy of this lecture has been rooted in the belief that our nation’s progress rests on the pillars of unity, inclusiveness, and shared responsibility.

“With a commitment to leave no Nigerian behind and ensuring that every citizen feels the positive impact of governance and enjoys the dividends of democracy.

“The lessons we have learnt here are not a mere intellectual exercise but a call to action.

READ ALSO: Buhari to make farewell address to Nigerians Sunday

“As I prepare to hand over the reign of governance to the President-elect on May 29, I feel a new sense of hope hitched on the capacity of my successor.”

In his lecture titled: “Deepening Democracy for Development and Integration,” Kenyatta commended Buhari for presiding over a successful transition programme.

He also commended Nigerian politicians for ensuring that the electioneering period was largely peaceful against expectations in certain quarters.

“I must take this opportunity to extend my most heartfelt and sincere congratulation to the people of Nigeria for choosing yet again to walk the more difficult path.

“To look past the challenges of a difficult election and to embrace the learning that comes from a maturing democracy.

“What has set Nigeria apart from any other nation in our continent today is that its leaders have chosen to disappoint naysayers and the prophets of doom.

“They have opted instead, to express their political differences within the framework of a constitutional order,” the former Kenyan president stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now