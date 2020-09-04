Buhari predicts Akeredolu’s victory in Ondo election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday predicted the victory of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu will represent the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president said Akeredolu’s victory in the election would be easier than his success in the 2016 election.

Buhari, according to the statement, stated this when he presented the APC flag to at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja urged the governing party, All Progressives Congress, to work diligently and ensure fairness in electoral processes, while returning the party’s governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, for the second term in office.

READ ALSO: APC will record landslide victory in Ondo election —Sanwo-Olu

“The president, who presented the party’s flag to the candidate at the Presidential Villa, said the reconciliation process in the state branch of the party had provided a solid ground for a clear victory for the candidate than he achieved in his first term.

“While assuring Akeredolu of the party’s full support, the president said a peaceful and fair election that reflects the will of the people should be uppermost and urged adherence to the regulations of the Independent National Electoral Commission and protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“President Buhari noted that the party’s mechanism for resolving differences was most effective, and would be sustained to strengthen relationships and project the objectives of the party as people-focused and development-oriented.

“The APC candidate was presented to the president by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the Governor of Yobe State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions