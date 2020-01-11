Buhari Presidency has confirmed APC is dead, can’t perform its role, PDP says

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday said that for the Presidency to now speak for the APC was a prove that the ruling party had become comatose.

The PDP stated this in response to the Presidency’s attack on the opposition party.

In a recent statement, PDP had told Nigerians to hold the APC responsible for the violence and killings in Nigeria.

Responding,, the Presidency, in a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu attacked the PDP for making such comment.

Shehu described the PDP as the biggest obstacle to good governance and change in the country, urging the party to take an introspective look at itself after suffering two defeats in two successive elections.

Reacting in a statement on Friday by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the “vituperation by the Presidency in desperate defence of the fizzling APC is a further confirmation that the APC has become comatose.”

It added that for Presidency to be the one to reply their attack on APC further showed that President Buhari had abandoned governance to engage in threnody for his dysfunctional APC.

“Our party also notes that a reading of the reaction from the Presidency further strengthens the fact that the Buhari’s administration has become uncoordinated and ill equipped for governance.

“The statement also portrays a Presidency lacking in confidence that its party, the APC, can still perform its roles.

“The Buhari Presidency ought to have known that it is too late in the day for concealments or gagging of Nigerians as its failures, incompetence and lack of confidence in itself and the APC are manifest at all turns.

“Moreover, the Presidency should know that the PDP, as a party that resonates with Nigerians and on which our democracy and national cohesion is anchored, has a solemn duty to hold President Buhari and his APC accountable for their misrule which has brought untold poverty, hunger, violence, bloodletting and division in the land.

“The PDP has the responsibility to hold President Buhari and the APC accountable for the promises they made to Nigerians in 2015, which remain unfulfilled as they were only used by the APC as carrots to grab power and sit in oppression over our people.

“Now that the Presidency has abandoned governance to speak for the dying APC, we charge it to place President Buhari on the seat to, in addition to the failures of his administration, also take responsibility for the woes of the APC,” the statement read.

The party then called on Buhari to explain how he and his party wrecked “our economy from one of the fastest growing in the world to a shameful world poverty capital in a space of four years and brought so much hopelessness that compatriots now resort to suicide, infanticide, human trafficking and slavery mission abroad for survival.

“The answer is incompetence and dishonesty!”

