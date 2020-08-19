Buhari presides over 13th virtual FEC meeting

President Muhmmadu Buhari is presiding over the 13th weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting which is taking place at the State House, Abuja started at 10am.

The Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, alongside six ministers are physically present.

They include Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello.

Other attending officials include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd).

Other Ministers are joining by virtual means.

