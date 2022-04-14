Buhari presides over Council of State meeting, observes one-minute silence for Shonekan

Members of the Council of State held a minute silence in honour of former Head of Interim government, Ernest Shonekan who recently passed away, at its ongoing meeting.

The meeting which is being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, is ongoing at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, former heads of state physically present at the meeting include, Goodluck Jonathan, Gen. Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Also in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

State governors in attendance are Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state among others. Other governors are attending virtually.

