Buhari presides over Council of State meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presided over the Council of State meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was expected to deliberate on the state of the nation, with emphasis on the recent policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and prevailing fuel scarcity among others.

It is also expected to review preparations for the general election, starting February 25, 2023.

Read also:Buhari signs Executive Order, sets up 2023 presidential transition committee

The NCS is an organ of the Federal Government whose functions include advising the executive on policy making.

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan, Yakubu Gowon, and Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as Olusegun Obasanjo, who participated digitally, were present.

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, were all present at the Aso Rock chamber as well.

Governors in attendance were Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Other governors that attended virtually were Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and the Deputy Governors Nasarawa state and Bauchi state.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu was also physically in attendance and was expected to brief the council on the preparations ahead of the 2023 elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now