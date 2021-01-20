Latest Politics

Buhari presides over first FEC meeting in 2021, swears in CCB members

January 20, 2021
Buhari presides over first FEC meeting in 2021, swears in CCB members
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the first Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting of the year.

The president also sworn-in three members of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and a member of the Police Service Commission (PSC) before the commencement of the meeting.

The CCB members are Ehiozuwa Johnson Ogbonayinma, Babatunde Olayinka Balogun, and Benedict Umeano.

While the PSC member was Onyemuche Nnamani.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, were physically present when the FEC meeting commenced at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

READ ALSO: Senate won’t fight Buhari over insecurity – Lawan

Also at the State House for the meeting were the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Dingyadi and his Transportation counterpart, Rotimi Amaechi.

Others were Adamu Adamu (Education), Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment), Muhammad Mahmood (Environment) and Sabo Nanono (Agriculture and Rural Development).

Other ministers and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, joined the meeting from their various offices.

Buhari presides over first FEC meeting in 2021, swears in CCB members

Buhari swears in CCB members

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */