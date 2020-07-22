Buhari presides over eighth virtual FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the eight virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting started about 10am at the council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those attending the meeting included; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.); and the Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari.

Most of the Ministers were virtually present while seven were physically present.

They included: Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Others were Ministers of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare and Minister of State for Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

After recitation of the National Anthem, Mustapha called for a minute silence in honour of Mallam Isa Funtua, who passed away on Monday.

