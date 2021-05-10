Buhari prohibits annual Eid homage to State House as Ramadan winds down | Ripples Nigeria

The month of Ramadan is gradually coming to an end with Muslims across Nigeria anticipating the Eid Al-Fitr celebration; however, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all celebrations be limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, who said the President would have a modest celebration with his family, aides, and appointees who chose to remain in Abuja.

According to Shehu, the President would not entertain visits from religious leaders, politicians, and others on the day.

The President called on all leaders to talk to the youth and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence during the celebration.

Read also: Gani Adams challenges Buhari to resolve insecurity situation in Nigeria

The statement said, “To this effect, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of the cabinet, and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers. Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00 am.

“Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by the religious, community, and political leaders. As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

“President Buhari thanks the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

“The President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.”

By Mayowa Oladeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions