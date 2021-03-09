Buhari promises Nigerian women more roles in govt | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday he would continue to give Nigerian women a pride of place in his government.

The President stated this when he received in audience the Executive Director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Mrs. Winnie Byanyima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “Women hold strategic positions in this administration. The Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning is headed by a woman. The Civil Service of the Federation is headed by a woman. And many others like that. We will continue to do our best to empower our women.”

READ ALSO: AfDB approves $1.3m grant to boost women’s access to loans, micro-insurance

The UNAIDS described President Buhari as a hero, saying Nigeria’s exploits in the control of the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS are commendable.

She said: “I salute your leadership in Nigeria and Africa. It is very robust. I praise you for it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions