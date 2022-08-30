Buhari promises to leave behind strong political institutions in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured Nigerians that his government would bequeath strong political institutions that reflect their collective will in elections.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) visited him in the State House, Abuja.

Buhari cited outcomes of recent governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun States as indicators of his administration’s non-interference in political processes in the country.

He stressed that non-interference in elections gives credence to the political processes, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

The president said the All Progressives Congress (APC), under his leadership, would continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voices matter in choosing political leaders at different levels.

He said: “I want Nigerians to know that we respect them, and for us to show that, we will allow them to vote who they want.

“We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. What happened in those states gives me a lot of hope that we are succeeding.”

He also reaffirmed his commitment to credible and peaceful elections in 2023.

Buhari added: “The government will also ensure that Nigerians don’t get intimidated, or humiliated by those in positions, or the more privileged.

“We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally or physically.

“This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

“In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the PGF, Atiku Bagudu, thanked the president for his leadership guided by wisdom and foresight.

He expressed delight that the Nigerian economy had started to pick up despite the challenges.

Bagudu said: “We want to congratulate you on the positive trajectory of the economy, with the 3.5 percent growth in the second quarter, up from 3.1 percent of the first quarter of this year.

”Infrastructure projects are ongoing in parts of the country, and the social intervention programme is expanding.”

Also on the trip to Aso Rock were Governors Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others were Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Abubakar Bello (Niger), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), and the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe.

