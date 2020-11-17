Buhari promises to prevent repeat of #EndSARS protests

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, said on Tuesday President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to prevent the repeat of the recent #EndSARS protests in the country.

He added that the president also assured the country’s security agencies of greater support going forward.

Dingyadi disclosed these to State House correspondents at the end of the National Security Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the meeting was convened to brief the president on the security situation in Nigeria, particularly in the North-West and North-East parts of the country.

The minister said: “In his concluding remarks, Mr. President thanked members for the efforts they are making in maintains peace and assured members that he will do whatever it takes to support security agencies in providing peace in the country.

“Mr. President assured Nigerians that he will do whatever it takes to ensure that a repeat of #EndSARS protests does not occur in Nigeria again.

READ ALSO: Buhari holds security council meeting with ministers, security chiefs

“He said the Federal Government will continue to dialogue, it will continue to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that led to the destruction of a lot of properties, public and private, individuals in this country.

“Mr. President reassured all that all stakeholders will be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country, particularly the youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants, religious leaders etc.

“The Federal Government will continue to maintain its bureaucratic, humane, and just postures in handling security matters in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions