Buhari rallies Nigerians behind Tinubu at APC campaign in Yobe

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday urged the Nigerians to vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in next month’s election.

Buhari, who spoke at the inauguration of the APC presidential campaign in Damaturu, Yobe State, also urged the people of the state to re-elect Governor Mai Mala Buni for a second term in the office.

The event was attended by several APC chieftains including the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, state governors, and members of the National Assembly among others.

The president commanded the people of the state for their resilience and urged Nigerians to be trustworthy in all their activities.

He said: “I am here in Yobe to assure you that the party leadership had unanimously endorsed Bola Tinubu to be the party’s flag bearer in the forthcoming general election because of his qualities.”

In his address, Lawan described Buhari’s victory in the 2015 election as a moment of salvation for the country and urged Nigerians to vote for the party’s candidates at all levels.

