Buhari re-appoints BPE chief for another four years | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday re-appointed the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, for another term of four years.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Okoh’s re-appointment takes effect from April 10.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Alexander Ayoola Okoh as the Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises for a second term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 17 (1)(a) and (2)(a) of the Public Enterprise (Privatisation and Commercialisation) Act, 1999.

“This renewal will take effect from 10th April 2021.

“The BPE is the Federal Government agency charged with economic reforms especially the privatisation and commercialisation of government-owned enterprises in the country.

“BPE also serves as the secretariat of the National Council on Privatisation.

“In the last four years, BPE has witnessed a notable invigoration in its activities.”

