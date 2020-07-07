Latest Politics

Buhari re-appoints Danbatta as NCC chairman for second term

July 7, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Professor Umar Garba Dambatta as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Senate President Ahmad Lawan made this known on Tuesday at plenary when he read Buhari’s letter of request for the screening and confirmation of Dambatta as EVC/CEO of NCC.

According to the letter, the reappointment of Dambatta as the Executive Vice Chairman and Cheif Executive Officer of NCC is for a second term of five years in office.

Recall that the President had appointed Dambatta, a professor of telecommunications technology, four years ago to head the country’s communication regulatory body.

