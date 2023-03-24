Buhari re-appoints Gambo Aliyu as NACA chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Dr. Gambo Aliyu as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA).

The agency’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The reappointment, according to Aderibigbe, will take effect from June 26.

Aliyu was appointed the NACA director-general on June 26, 2019.

He replaced Prof. Sani Aliyu, who resigned from the agency in 2018.

