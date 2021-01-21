Buhari re-appoints Hadiza Usman as NPA MD, approves board members for NPA, TCN

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Hadiza Bala Usman as Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for another five years.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said Buhari also approved the reconstitution of the Non-Executive Board of the NPA with Mr. Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye as Chairman.

Other members of the Board are: Prince Ekenyem Nwafor-Orizu (South-East), Akinwunmi Ricketts (South-South), Ghazali Mohammed Mijinyawa (North-East), Mustapha Amin Dutse (North-West), and Abdulwahab Adesina (North-Central).

” President Buhari has equally approved Board members for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), who will oversee the selection of a new Managing Director for the organization. They are: Muhammad K. Ahmad, OON, (Chairman), Chief Henry Okolo, Imamudden Talba, Ambassador Usman Sarki, Ali Haruna, Engr. Simeone Atakulu, Zubaida Mahey Rasheed, Dr. Mustapha Abiodun Akinkunmi, Engr. Oladele Amoda, and Dr. Nkiru Balonwu.

“Other members of the TCN Board are: Representatives of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Ministry of Power, Bureau for Public Enterprise, FGN Power Company Limited, and Executive Management of TCN.”

President Buhari first appointed Usman as NPA managing director in 2016.

