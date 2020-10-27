Buhari re-appoints Yakubu as INEC chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The president appointed Yakubu as INEC chairman on October 21, 2015.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

“In a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), ‘I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.”

