Buhari reacts to killing of APC Nasarawa chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered security agencies in the country to check the growing spate of violence in the country.

The president gave the charge while reacting to the killing of the Chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Phillip Shekwo.

Shekwo was adopted on Saturday from his in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital by gunmen. He was found dead on Sunday.

Buhari’s reaction was conveyed in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in Sunday.

READ ALSO: Abducted Nasarawa APC chairman found dead

According to the statement, the President condemned the killing of the party leader, whose contributions to the strengthening of the APC in his state he acknowledged.

The President, the statement disclosed, however, welcomed the decision of the Inspector General of Police to send reinforcement of men and materials to the state.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the President said: “I strongly condemn the killing of Philip Shekwo. He was kind and jovial. His contribution towards strengthening the party in Nasarawa State will not be forgotten. May his soul Rest in Peace.”

Join the conversation

Opinions