Buhari ready to do all it takes to end insecurity, says NSA | Ripples Nigeria

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was ready to take found measures in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

Monguno, who revealed this in a statement after the security meeting convened by the President at the State House Auja, said the Federal Government will not relent until peace is restored across the country.

“There shall be no relenting until peace and security is significantly restored in our communities,” Monguno, a retired Major-General said.

“Mr. President is very prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation.”

The spate of insecurity in the country had become a thing of concern as reports of acts of violence across the country had become a daily routine.

There have been several attacks by bandits and insurgents in recent times, with gunmen invading schools, security facilities and communities and hundreds of people have been killed in the past one month while thousands have been displaced from their communities.

Monguno explained that the security meeting was necessitated by the fact that President Buhari is “concerned about the persisting security challenges” and “has no doubt that the Nigerian Security agencies” will certainly overcome.

“While the criminals continue to test the will of the Nigerian government, the President and the Council which adjourned today’s critical meeting until Tuesday morning to receive further briefings from the Security Chiefs, are set and determined to decisively end the assault on the nation and will do all that it takes,” Monguno added.

