Buhari reaffirms commitment to credible 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday recent elections in Anambra, Ekiti, and Osun States had confirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to credible and peaceful elections in the country.

The president stated this when a delegation from Nasarawa State led by Governor Abdullahi Sule visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections to ensure stability in country and West African sub- region.

Buhari said the Electoral Act which he signed earlier this year was a proof of the administration’s resolve and dedication to the principles of the rule of law.

He said: “On the issues of credible, free and fair elections in the country, I have always re-assured my listeners both at home and abroad, my personal desire and indeed the priority of this administration is to bequeath to our nation an irreversible political process that continues to be both democratic and acceptable to the people.

READ ALSO: Buhari congratulates Adeleke, reassures Nigerians on free, fair 2023 elections

‘‘My desire for our nation is that the 2023 elections should clearly mark the commencement of the institutional strength of our electoral body in conducting acceptable, credible, and violence-free elections.

‘‘The forthcoming general elections will provide us with the opportunity to convince the electorate of the need for continuity to enable our party to consolidate on our achievements in the last seven years.

‘‘The government and people of Nasarawa State, as usual, have a great role to play in returning our party to governance in the 2023 elections, in order to create a path for greater socio-economic growth and development. This is not only important for Nigeria alone but also for the West African Sub-Region.’’

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now