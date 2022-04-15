News
Buhari reaffirms commitment to independence of judiciary
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the independence of the judiciary in the country.
Buhari, who addressed the leadership of the nation’s judiciary led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, during the Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he has great respect for the judiciary.
He said: “I assure you that I have tremendous respect for the judiciary.
In his remarks, the CJN commended the President for not interfering in the work of the judiciary.
Read also: Northern elders’ demand for Buhari’s resignation derived from partisan interests – Femi Adesina
He said: “In all your years in office, at no time, no moment did Mr. President or any other person from your side attempt to talk or ask for favours from the courts. We can recall no such attempt by you or anyone from your side to interfere with judicial decisions.
“This is a mark of your maturity and sagacity. I am convinced that as you do with the judiciary, so is the case with ministries and other agencies of government.
“With leaders like you who do not interfere with judicial decisions the country can rest assured that all is well.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...