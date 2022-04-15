Buhari reaffirms commitment to independence of judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the independence of the judiciary in the country.

Buhari, who addressed the leadership of the nation’s judiciary led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed, during the Iftar dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said he has great respect for the judiciary.

He said: “I assure you that I have tremendous respect for the judiciary.

In his remarks, the CJN commended the President for not interfering in the work of the judiciary.

He said: “In all your years in office, at no time, no moment did Mr. President or any other person from your side attempt to talk or ask for favours from the courts. We can recall no such attempt by you or anyone from your side to interfere with judicial decisions.

“This is a mark of your maturity and sagacity. I am convinced that as you do with the judiciary, so is the case with ministries and other agencies of government.

“With leaders like you who do not interfere with judicial decisions the country can rest assured that all is well.”

