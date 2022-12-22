Buhari reaffirms commitment to welfare of police officers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to improved welfare for police operatives in the country.

Buhari, who spoke when he received the 2021 audited report and 2023 budget proposal of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in Abuja, said he was aware of the challenges facing the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

He noted that his administration had prioritised the welfare of the Police officers.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N13.3 billion for the group life assurance scheme for the police.

The insurance scheme is expected to cover 318,319 police officers and men for the year 2022-2023.

The president said: “I particularly note that accommodation for police officers is very critical and this administration has made the welfare of police officers, and indeed, the armed forces a top priority.

“I know that when officers are posted on duty or assignments and they know that their families live in barracks with facilities, schools, clinics, and a conducive living environment, their morale is boosted and they would discharge their duties with courage and efficiency.

“I am pretty aware of the problems and challenges confronting the Nigeria police force and the armed forces.

“The problem is relative to time and resources and this administration has done a lot with the limitations.”

