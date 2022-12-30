Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Prof. Moji Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The NAFDAC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Adeyeye’s reappointment was for another term of five years.

The reappointment, according to Jimoh, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The statement read: “Adeyeye’s tenure renewal took effect from 1st December 2022.

“The DG’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years, especially in the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.”

