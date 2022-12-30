News
Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC DG
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Prof. Moji Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
The NAFDAC Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Adeyeye’s reappointment was for another term of five years.
The reappointment, according to Jimoh, was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
READ ALSO:NAFDAC DG, Adeyeye, warns Nigerians against impersonators carrying out fraudulent recruitments
The statement read: “Adeyeye’s tenure renewal took effect from 1st December 2022.
“The DG’s reappointment came closely on the heels of her track record of monumental achievements and successes in the last five years, especially in the attainment of World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 3.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...