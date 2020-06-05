Latest Politics

Buhari reappoints Danbatta as NCC chief

June 5, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Umar Danbatta as the Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who confirmed the development in a statement issued by the ministry on Friday, said Danbatta’s reappointment was in line with the NCC Act 2003.

Pantami charged the NCC chief to improve on the commission’s performance and ensure that adequate mechanisms were put in place to facilitate the implementation of all Federal Government’s policies through the agency.

He also enjoined Danbatta to ensure that the interest of the telecommunication consumers, Nigerians, and investors were adequately protected.

