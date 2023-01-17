Buhari reappoints ICPC commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of seven members of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

He had since requested their confirmation in a letter dated January 3, 2023 and addressed to the Senate.

The letter was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary on Tuesday.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 3 sub-section (3) & (7) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offenses Act. 2000. I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate the under-listed names of seven persons for reappointment as members of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

“It is my hope that the distinguished Senate will consider and confirm the appointment in the usual expeditious manner.”

The nominees are – Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina – North- West), Hanatu Muhammed (Jigawa – North- West), Mrs. Olubukola Balogun (Lagos – South-West), Obiora Igwedibia (Anambra – South-East), Dr. Abdullahi Saidu (Niger -North- Central), Dauda Umar (Nasarawa – North- Central) and Dr. Grace Chinda (Delta – South-South).

