Buhari reappoints Joseph as NAIC MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mrs. Folashade Joseph as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) for another term of four years.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, confirmed Joseph’s appointment in a letter made available to journalists on Thursday.

The reappointment, according to Nanono, takes effect from April 11.

READ ALSO: Buhari reappoints Amobi as NBET MD

He said Joseph’s reappointment was based on her hard work, dedication, commitment, service delivery and contributions to the progress and uplift of the corporation.

The minister urged the NAIC chief to use her reappointment as an opportunity to drive the activities of the corporation in accordance with its mandate, enabling act and subsisting laws.

President Buhari first appointed Joseph as NAIC managing director on April 13, 2017.

Join the conversation

Opinions