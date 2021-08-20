News
Buhari reappoints Oloyede as JAMB registrar
President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Ishaq Oloyede as Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for a second term of five years.
Buhari also reappointed Prof Abubakar Rasheed to serve as the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission for another five years; and Hamid Bobboyi to serve as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission for a second term of four years.
Others reappointed by the president were Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, who is to serve as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board for the second term of four years; and Prof. Promise Mebine to serve as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for a five-year tenure.
The Director, Press and Public Affairs, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, disclosed the development in a statement on Friday, noting that the appointments were recommended by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari, has, upon the recommendation of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, approved the reappointment of the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede and the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed.
“The two appointments are for a tenure of five years each, with effect from 1st August 2021.
“Also reappointed is Dr Hamid Bobboyi as Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for a second and final tenure of four years with effect from 1st August 2021.
“It will be recalled that Mr President had earlier approved the reappointment of Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe as Registrar/CEO of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) for a second term of four years to sustain the efforts at sensitising Nigerians on the critical role of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and business subjects in the new knowledge economy.
“To give further impetus to mathematics education, approval was also granted for the appointment of Prof. Promise Mebine as the Director/Chief Executive of the National Mathematical Centre for an initial tenure of five years with effect from 17th August 2021.”
