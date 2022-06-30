Buhari reappoints Patience Oniha as DMO chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Patience Oniha as the Director-General of the Debt Management Office (DMO) for another term of five years.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who confirmed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the reappointment was in accordance with Section IV (9-i) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment ETC) Act, 2003.

He said the renewal of the DMO chief’s appointment would take effect from July 1.

Oniha was first appointed the DMO director-general on July 1, 2017.

The statement read: “Her appointment for a second term was based on the significant achievements recorded by the DMO in the last five years under her leadership.

READ ASLO: Nigerian govt spends N896.7bn repaying China debts, others in three months —DMO

“Amongst the achievements are the introduction of Sukuk and Green Bonds to finance the development of infrastructure where there is a huge gap.

“Under her watch, as part of the initiatives to improve the sustainability of the public debt and opening up avenues for raising long term funds for corporates, the DMO introduced long term Bonds with tenors of 30 years in the domestic and international markets.

“This is aside from attracting diverse investors including retail investors to the FGN Bond Market.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now